UC Air Fair 2022

Daily airshows, a 5k, Hot Air Balloon and Airplane Rides, Food Trucks, Vendors, Military Aircraft Displays, Warbirds, and Exotic Cars are just a few of the things you can see and experience at the 2nd Annual Upper Cumberland Air Fair! October 14-16, 2022 at the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport. Parking is free, Tickets are available in advance and at the gate. Adult admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Kids 10 and under are free for event admission.

Fri 14 Oct 2022 12:00P - 07:00P

Sat 15 Oct 2022 08:00A - 05:00P

Sun 16 Oct 2022 08:00A - 05:00P