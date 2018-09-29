The Ugly Dinner is presented by the Main St Farmers Market to bring awareness to food waste and to encourage the use of less perfect fruits and vegetables. A special menu prepared by a local culinary team will take typically wasted, discarded, or composted food items and create a delicious and memorable dinner that encourages the diner to reconsider what place these "ugly" foods might have on our plate. A majority of the food items will come from local farms and food artisans, this is farm-to-table like you have never seen! There will be drinks available from the Bitter Bottle, Heaven and Ale, and a special cocktail from Mad Priest. We anticipate a lot of great conversation surrounding this unique event.

This event is a fundraiser for the Main St Farmers Market, a 501c5 non-profit organization committed to sustainable agriculture and providing a direct sales outlet for local farmers and food artisans. The market operates year round and provides marketing, advertising, space, and regular events to connect our valued vendors to the Chattanooga community. We hope to enhance the market with educational activities and food focused events to keep the very important conversation of local food going strong.