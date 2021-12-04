Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Our Inaugural Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl is here! Get that Goodwill sweater, find those tacky holiday pants, and get ready to jingle bell ROCK on Dec. 4th, 2021. And make it to the after party for your holiday shirt!

Ticket Includes:

🎅 Holiday T-shirt (design coming soon)**

🎅 Ugly Sweater Crawl Koozie

🎅 Christmas movie live stream trivia during crawl for prizes

🎅 Registration party to kick off the crawl

🎅 Themed Discounted Drink specials at participating bars

🎅 DJ's playing holiday music at multiple stops

🎅 Ugly Sweater Digital Crawl Map to help guide you bar to bar

🎅 Ugly Sweater After Party

**Sizes S-3X available. All get a shirt at after party but sizes not guaranteed.

