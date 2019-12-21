The Ugly Sweater Race is a festive, community race along the trails at beautiful Harrison Bay State Park. The course follows the Bay Point Loop Trail, where you can run or hike 4.3 Miles, 5K or 1 Mile. At the finish, treat yourself to some cookies and a warm cup of hot chocolate and cheer on other racers! All proceeds from the race will go to the Harrison Bay Friends Group and will be used to support Run Club related initiatives at the park.

Contact: Chelsie Vawter

Email: HarrisonBayRunClub@gmail.com

Phone: 865-323-8791