Ukulele Workshop

Join us for a free Ukulele Workshop taught by singer-songwriter Amber Fults.

Get your free ukulele songbook while supplies last at Figgy's Sandwich Shop at 611 Chestnut Street (between Liberty Towers and Republic Plaza) Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/627810231160442/