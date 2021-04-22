Ultrafaux Ensemble

We are delighted to resume outdoor shows on our Garden Stage with Baltimore’s Ultrafaux Ensemble. The band will be joined by Nashville-based mandolinist Isaac Eicher.

Ultrafaux Ensemble crosses the boundaries between style and genre, performing original music inspired by Gypsy swing, be-bop, Balkan music, Bluegrass, swing, funk, blues, choro, and musette. The group has thrilled audiences at top music festivals and concert halls all over the world both as a trio and as a larger ensemble featuring top guest musicians from the jazz, bluegrass, folk, classical, and world music scenes.

Michael Joseph Harris - composer/lead guitar

Zander Wyatt - guitar

Geoff Saunders - bass

Isaac Eicher - mandolin

Admission is $20.

Masks are required.

Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Space is limited.