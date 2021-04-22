Ultrafaux Ensemble
We are delighted to resume outdoor shows on our Garden Stage with Baltimore’s Ultrafaux Ensemble. The band will be joined by Nashville-based mandolinist Isaac Eicher.
Ultrafaux Ensemble crosses the boundaries between style and genre, performing original music inspired by Gypsy swing, be-bop, Balkan music, Bluegrass, swing, funk, blues, choro, and musette. The group has thrilled audiences at top music festivals and concert halls all over the world both as a trio and as a larger ensemble featuring top guest musicians from the jazz, bluegrass, folk, classical, and world music scenes.
- Michael Joseph Harris - composer/lead guitar
- Zander Wyatt - guitar
- Geoff Saunders - bass
- Isaac Eicher - mandolin
Admission is $20.
Masks are required.
Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
Space is limited.