to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

We are delighted to resume outdoor shows on our Garden Stage with Baltimore’s Ultrafaux Ensemble. The band will be joined by Nashville-based mandolinist Isaac Eicher.

Ultrafaux Ensemble crosses the boundaries between style and genre, performing original music inspired by Gypsy swing, be-bop, Balkan music, Bluegrass, swing, funk, blues, choro, and musette. The group has thrilled audiences at top music festivals and concert halls all over the world both as a trio and as a larger ensemble featuring top guest musicians from the jazz, bluegrass, folk, classical, and world music scenes.

  • Michael Joseph Harris - composer/lead guitar
  • Zander Wyatt - guitar
  • Geoff Saunders - bass
  • Isaac Eicher - mandolin

Admission is $20.

Masks are required.

Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Space is limited.

Info

to
