Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

UnBought & UnBossed recognizes Hamilton County women who, through their career achievements and community leadership, have had a significant impact on improving the lives of girls and women. Previous honorees have included such well-known community members as BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee CEO, Vicky Gregg, former Chattanooga Times Chairwoman, Ruth Holmberg and retired educator and centenarian, Mabel Scruggs.

2016 honored included Dr. Neslihan Alp, Monique Berke, Sharon Braden, Jessie Fincher, Caol George, Lynn Mulligan, Mukta Panda, MD, Nancy Ridge and Mical Trainer. This benefit for Girls, Inc. is April 19 at the Convention Center. TICKETS may be purchased on line and this event sells out quickly.

