Pull on your bobby socks and penny loafers and join us as we travel back in time to the 1950s at Uncle Phil’s Diner: An Interactive Dinner Theatre. Diners will enjoy an evening of good food and fun entertainment while delighting in tunes from days gone-bye. Uncle Phil’s Diner is presented by Ridgedale Baptist Church on November 15 and 16 at 6:30pm and on Sunday, November 17 at 3:30pm. Tickets are only $8.00 and include dinner, dessert, and a great show. You may purchase tickets by visiting the church office or calling during office hours. The church office is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30am-4:30pm, (423) 499-0994.

Seating is limited so act now! You don’t want to miss dinner at the diner!