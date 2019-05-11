The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will be presenting the 6th annual UnCorked fundraising event on Saturday,May 11 at 6:30pm at Renaissance Park. UnCorked is an evening of wine, food, music, and fun to benefit the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera. Attendees include symphony supporters, food & wine enthusiasts, and locals looking to have fun and spend an evening on the banks of the Tennessee River. Party-goers will enjoy great food, unlimited wine in a custom wine glass, and fantastic live music by Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers.
UnCorked
Renaissance Park River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
