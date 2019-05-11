UnCorked

Google Calendar - UnCorked - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UnCorked - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UnCorked - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - UnCorked - 2019-05-11 18:30:00

Renaissance Park River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will be presenting the 6th annual UnCorked fundraising event on Saturday,May 11 at 6:30pm at Renaissance Park. UnCorked is an evening of wine, food, music, and fun to benefit the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera. Attendees include symphony supporters, food & wine enthusiasts, and locals looking to have fun and spend an evening on the banks of the Tennessee River. Party-goers will enjoy great food, unlimited wine in a custom wine glass, and fantastic live music by Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers.

Info

Renaissance Park River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
Google Calendar - UnCorked - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UnCorked - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UnCorked - 2019-05-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - UnCorked - 2019-05-11 18:30:00
DI 16.17

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

April 26, 2019

Saturday

April 27, 2019

Sunday

April 28, 2019

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Wednesday

May 1, 2019

Thursday

May 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours