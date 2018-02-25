Underground Oasis: Serial Killers

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Corpsewax Dollies Morbid Cabaret presents:

Underground Oasis: Serial Killers!

Divided Dolly, a.k.a. Christina Bergling, will be in the Southeast for a book signing for "The Rest Will Come," and will join us in performance. Christina Bergling

Corpsewax Dollies play in darkness, cut with comedic and surreal breaks, spiked with gleefully poisonous surprises. Find us beyond dance and performance art, haunting a shadowed space where we are home. Corpsewax Dollies Morbid Cabaret

Live Music!! Infidel!

Infidel performs, so be ready to rock all night!

Infidel 2017

