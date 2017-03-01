Unheard-of//Ensemble East Coast Tour

Unheard-of//Ensemble presents premieres from our 2016-2017 season at Chattanooga State Community College on March 1st at 7:30 PM. The ensemble works with composers each season to craft an all-premiere program, taking these premieres to colleges, universities, and venues throughout the United States to engage students and audiences in the creation of their own collaborations. The 2017 tour will feature the music of Kagan Breitenbach, Flannery Cunningham, Alan Hankers, Howie Kenty, Sunny Knable, Joe Sferra, and Christina Volpini as well as the Unheard-of//Electronics initiative featuring electronic works for clarinet written for Unheard-of. The tour will be presenting concerts and master classes focusing on music entrepreneurship in the 21st century across five states at Marywood University, Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, Chattanooga State Community College, Covenant College, Alabama State University, Columbus State University, and a collaboration with Atlanta-based Chamber Cartel at the Mammal Gallery.