"Unite. Wear White." is the local expression of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The Chattanooga Coalition Against Human Trafficking, along with Second Life of Chattanooga, invite you to commemorate this day at the DoubleTree Hotel, 407 Chestnut St., Chattanooga, TN 37402 on Friday, January 27, 2017.
FREE and open to the public
Doors open at 9 a.m.
Exhibits from 9-9:45 a.m.
Program begins at 9:45 a.m
Keynote Speaker: Margeaux Gray, Advocate | Artist | Speaker | Survivor
DoubleTree Hotel Downtown 407 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
