United We Dance

Support the Bethlehem Center on Giving Tuesday by dancing!

Learn Salsa, Hip-Hop, and Line Dancing with instructors from Dance Tonight Chattanooga, D. Williams Dance Academy, and the Forever Young Senior Steppers. We'll end the night with a cool - down lead by Carol " Boom Boom" Meredith.

Proceeds will benefit our programs which provide education, leadership, and spiritual development for under-served youth and adults in South Chattanooga.

**In addition to this awesome event, you can also support us by enjoying a delicious meal on December 3rd at 1885 Grill (4 - 11pm) and St. Elmo Deli (11am - 7pm)! A portion of the proceeds from each restaurant will also support our programs.

Special thanks to our Giving Tuesday sponsors Noir Nooga, 1885 Grill, St. Elmo Deli, Cricket Wireless, and Taft Highway Church of Christ.

For more information call 423- 266-1384.