United Way of Greater Chattanooga kicks off its 100th birthday celebration Friday (June 10th) with the 100 Days 100 Ways campaign to encourage united acts of kindness throughout the community leading up to the Impact Days community volunteer event on Sept. 16 and 17, and a birthday block party on Sept. 17.

To recognize its birthday, the United Way was presented a commemorative street sign by the city of Chattanooga that is currently hung on the corner of Market and 7th.