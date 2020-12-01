United We Give Campaign

In honor of Giving Tuesday we are hosting a United We Give Campaign!

You can support underserved youth and adults in our community in two ways:

1) Enter for a chance to win a 2 night getaway just 30 minutes from Chattanooga at the Blue Water Resort! Bring your significant other or your family (up to 5 people) for a cozy time in Dayton, TN!

Enjoy fishing, pontoon boat rides, a $50 gift card for Monkey Town Brewing, hiking alongside beautiful waterfalls... this will be a getaway to remember!

2) Enjoy dinner at 1885Grill in St. Elmo on December 1 from 4pm to closing!

How to win a getaway at Blue Water Resort:

- Text bethcenter to 243725 to make a donation and enter the getaway basket drawing today!

By participating in our campaign, you will help provide students with snacks and access to our Virtual Learning Center and adults with fresh produce from our market and access to our faith & Finances class!

The winner will be announced on December 2 at noon!

Donation Needs:

$25- provides 1 getaway basket entry + 1 student with snacks for a month

$50- provides 2 entries + 2 adults with fresh produce from our market

$75- provides 3 entries + 3 adults with a faith and finances class workbook

$100- provides 4 entries + 1 student with access to our Virtual Learning Center for a month

Hosted by The Bethlehem Center, Alton Park Community Market and Boys to Men