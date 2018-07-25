Untold History: Volume. 2

In Partnership with the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas, Young, Gifted & Black presents Untold History Vol. 2.

History is plagued with untold stories. Brown hands that build nations go uncelebrated. Voices of generations are silenced in the noise. This experience seeks to bring light to some of these hidden histories and stolen futures through song and the power of the spoken word.

It is our hope with this performance that we can do like the great artists of the past and break the bondages of marginilization and the cycle of poverty with our creativity.

When: Tuesday, July 25th 8:00p | doors open 7:30p

Where: Barking Legs Theatre | 1307 Dodds Avenue

Who: Keelah Jackson #MasterCreative | Khanika Jahmila | Kimmie J. | Tennille Crutcher | Terry Richer | Ardetra Davis | Garrell Woods #TheRoyalTrinity

Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas: https://blackartsandideasfest.com/