Unveiling and Reception for Give Way to the Wind

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Come celebrate the completion of the Give Way To The Wind project!

Come witness stability in motion at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Artists Anna Carll and Claire Vassort will explain their collaborative process and answer questions from the public. Join them to hear how we combined paper and silk in this colorful public art installation.

Local residents who fill out a comment form at the unveiling will be entered in a raffle drawing to win a $50 gift certificate for Art Creations in Chattanooga or a one-year annual membership for the Hunter Museum.

Where:  Chattanooga Convention Center in front of the entrance of the main banquet room (1 Carter St, Chattanooga, TN 37402)

When: August 23, 2022 at 6:00 pm

Why: Unveiling of the Give Way to the Wind project, Q & A and reception

Art & Exhibitions
