Unwine in Style

Spot Arts Venue 3210 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

EDWINA LASHAN FASHION BLOG ANNOUNCES...

"UNWINE IN STYLE" 2018

The 3rd Annual "Unwine in Style" Event is set for Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Spot Athletics Arts Venue, 3214 Brainerd Road.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unwine in Style will feature Three Local Designers from Chattanooga, Tn. Christian Allana, Jacquise Simone, and Minique Murphy.

Unwine in Style was created as a platform for local designers and businesses to network with the community.

Tickets are $30 and available on Event Brite.

There will be Door Prizes, an Open Bar, Appetizers, a DJ, and Vendors for your Shopping Pleasure.

Vendors include Elea Blake Cosmetics, S2N Boutique and Featured Designers.

Live Music by Local Artist and Saxophonist Swayyvo.

DJ Breezy will be Our Featured DJ of the Night.

Guests should wear Cocktail Attire - Ladies in Blush or Gold and Men in Khaki or White.

Email: edwinalashan@gmail.com for more info.

