Up The Dose

to

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Up The Dose

Get back in the swing of things with the UTD dance party. There will be TWO prize contests for this jam, one for the most outrageous beach outfit, the second in our rocking dance competition. Don’t miss this one!

Info

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Up The Dose - 2020-08-08 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Up The Dose - 2020-08-08 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Up The Dose - 2020-08-08 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Up The Dose - 2020-08-08 21:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

August 6, 2020

Friday

August 7, 2020

Saturday

August 8, 2020

Sunday

August 9, 2020

Monday

August 10, 2020

Tuesday

August 11, 2020

Wednesday

August 12, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse