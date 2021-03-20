Up the Dose/Dayz of Deception

to

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Up the Dose/Dayz of Deception

UTD and DOD are teaming up to bring the glory, and a damn good time, to Ziggy's. Come join us and let's make it happen. UTD plays at 9, DOD at 10:30.

Info

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Up the Dose/Dayz of Deception - 2021-03-20 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Up the Dose/Dayz of Deception - 2021-03-20 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Up the Dose/Dayz of Deception - 2021-03-20 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Up the Dose/Dayz of Deception - 2021-03-20 20:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 19, 2021

Saturday

March 20, 2021

Sunday

March 21, 2021

Monday

March 22, 2021

Tuesday

March 23, 2021

Wednesday

March 24, 2021

Thursday

March 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours