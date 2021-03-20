Up the Dose/Dayz of Deception
UTD and DOD are teaming up to bring the glory, and a damn good time, to Ziggy's. Come join us and let's make it happen. UTD plays at 9, DOD at 10:30.
to
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Up the Dose/Dayz of Deception
