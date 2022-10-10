Urban Air Adventure Park Teacher Appreciation Week

× Expand Image owned by Urban Air Let 'em Fly

Urban Air Adventure Park will celebrate Hamilton County Schools’ fall break with extended hours and a school supply drive from October 10-14. Supplies will be donated to the HCS Teacher Supply Hub through the Hamilton County School Foundation. Guests who bring a school supply item for donation will receive a free go-kart pass, which can be used any time after the attraction has opened. Teachers receive 10% off admission with school ID.

Monday (10/10) – Thursday (10/13): 10 am – 8 pm

Friday (10/14) & Saturday (10/15): 10 am – 9 pm

Sunday (10/16): 12 pm – 8 pm

2020 Gunbarrel Road | Chattanooga, TN 37421