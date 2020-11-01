Urban Nature 10K

This unique and challenging run is half on roads in North Chattanooga and half on the trail at Stringers Ridge, a treasure in North Chattanooga. The race begins and ends at Coolidge Park under the Market Street Bridge on the Tennessee River, perhaps the most scenic finish of any race in the city or maybe any city - come see for yourself! Packet Pickup will start at 6am on race day at the Start/Finish area.

This race benefits Stringers Ridge and is designed to show off this treasure inside our downtown. This fall race offers beautiful views of Stringers Ridge and downtown Chattanooga. With the changing of the leaves and scenic overlooks, this event is hands down one of the most beautiful events around the Southeast.

Follow the link for more info! https://wildtrails.org/.../wild-trails.../urban-nature-10k/

Hosted by Wild Trails and Fleet Feet Chattanooga