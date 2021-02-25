US Colored Troops in the Civil War - Living History Virtual Class

Please join us on Thursday, February 25th at 6pm for a special virtual presentation on the US colored troops in the Civil War by Living Historian, Hugh Goffinet.

This event is made possible in partnership with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.

Hugh Goffinet, a specialist in the USCT and a student at Howard University, will discuss the contributions of Black veterans during the American Civil War. These Black servicemen sacrificed greatly in their noble war against the institution of slavery in the United States. Through their devotion to the cause of freedom and liberty, the USCT helped ensure that this country lived up to the idea that “all men are created equal.” Their service helped push the United States forward on a long road to progress that is still being realized to this day. There were 25 Medals of Honor awarded to African Americans during the Civil War with 14 from the Battle of New Market Heights alone.

This lecture and Q&A will allow you to experience one of the Living History Virtual Classes offered to educators and students locally and across the country from the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center! This event on Thursday, February 25th at 6 PM EST is open to the public but advanced registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Register here: https://www.mohhc.org/Lectures/

