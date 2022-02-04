We Are Us

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐔𝐒 is made up of singer/songwriter Darren Johnson, electric guitarist Travis Avery, drummer Colin James, and bassist Kyle MacKillop.

Doors 8pm | Show 9PM | Cover $10

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - We Are Us - 2022-02-04 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - We Are Us - 2022-02-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - We Are Us - 2022-02-04 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - We Are Us - 2022-02-04 21:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 26, 2022

Thursday

January 27, 2022

Friday

January 28, 2022

Saturday

January 29, 2022

Sunday

January 30, 2022

Monday

January 31, 2022

Tuesday

February 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours