Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Using Abstract Art to Embellish The Holidays

Add a little flair to your holiday gifts, cards and packages with some well chosen art embellishments. Even the least creative of us can make every package look a little more special with abstract flourishes. This class is perfect for individuals, families or friends looking to connect virtually as the holidays approach.

A limited number of embellishment kits will be available for the class. Sign up by Saturday, November 14 at 1pm ET to make sure you get your kit on time.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/18/using-abstract-art-to-embellish-the-holidays

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
