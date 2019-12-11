Using Calligraphy for Holiday Place Cards

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are you trying to take your Holiday meal up a notch this year?

Join us as we make beautiful placecards for your Holiday guests. You'll learn and practice calligraphy, create placecards using fall foliage, and end up impressing your guests before dinner is even served.

All supplies included, and participants will walk away with a calligraphy pen to keep practicing!

About the teacher:

Linda Harris is a local calligrapher who loves the written word and beautiful lettering. A retired Physical Education teacher in Walker County, Linda is married to a retired teacher and has shared her life with him for 43 years. Her beagle is the second love of her life. She majored in P.E. in college, with a minor in art. She also enjoys kayaking, gardening, cooking and is an avid reader. She is looking forward to sharing her love of calligraphy with a group.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
