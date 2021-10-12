Using Tarot to Create Narrative - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Using Tarot to Create Narrative

Tarot and storytelling are closely linked and surprisingly similar: both are about narrative. The Fool’s journey is parallel to the concept of the Hero’s Journey monomyth. Tarot cards can become a helpful tool for any and every writer to clear blocks in the writing process. In this workshop, we will use the tarot to create a narrative through character development and writing prompts.

About the instructor:

Kali Meister received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee and an MFA in creative writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont. She is also an established writer, public speaker, academic and actress. Her writing has been featured in several lit reviews, newspapers and magazines including 34 Orchard, Caduceus, Pitkin Review, Low Explosions, and Knoxville Metro Pulse. She was the 2008-2009 John C. Hodges Writer in Residence for the University of Tennessee Knoxville Libraries.

She is the founder of She Wonder Production, a film production company that focuses on the female experience and narrative. Her short films have been selected for numerous regional film festivals including the Knoxville 54 Hour Film Festival, The Knoxville Film Festival, The Chattanooga Horror Film Festival and The Knoxville Horror Film Festival and have won awards for best screenplay, best performance, and best overall short film.