Calling all UT Alumni and friends to Chattanooga to meet, greet, and socialize in the Scenic City, Chattanooga Tennessee! We have planned an afternoon highlighting the some of the best in downtown from enterprising new businesses and scenic bridges to festive decors and delicious cuisine.
UT Black Alumni Council Fall Networking Event
Embargo62 301 Cherokee Blvd, Tennessee 37405
Business & Career
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsHome School Workshop: Wayne's World
-
-
This & ThatPark(ing) Day
-
Art & ExhibitionsNathan Kilpatrick Artist Reception
Saturday
-
This & ThatSwap-a-Palüza
-
Home & GardenCrabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival
-
-
Education & LearningHomebuyer Workshop
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick Lutsko
-
Concerts & Live MusicInk + Ash
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Education & LearningLittle Owl Village Tour
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicString Theory: David Shifrin, Paul Neubauer, & Gloria Chien
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicU.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
-
Art & ExhibitionsFaculty Dialogues--the South of Wayne White
-