UTC Community Gardens

Dr. Jose Barbosa will talk to us about his work with the UTC Gardens and how it connects with Sierra Club concerns on sustainability, clean air, clean water and clean food. A professor at UTC, Dr. Barbosa is the primary faculty sponsor for the UTC community Garden. A community garden involving UTC students, the Garden was able to produce organically over 2000 pounds of produce in its first year, which was donated to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. The Garden is a hands on learning space that addresses topics that UTC students care about like sustainability, local food economies, health and food production.