UTC Diane Marek Series Visiting Artist Conrad Bakker

The Cress Gallery of Art

University of Tennessee Chattanooga

presents

Conrad Bakker

Spring 2017 UTC Diane Marek Series Visiting Artist

February 6 February 9, 2017

Artist's Lecture Tuesday February 7, 5:30pm 201 Derthick Hall, 624 Vine Street

followed by an Opening Reception in the lobby of the Fine Arts Center, 752 Vine Street

Bakker appears in association with his exhibition featuring two ongoing bodies of work:

Untitled Project: Robert Smithson Library and Book Club and

Untitled Project: The Crystal Land

Exhibition dates February 7 - March 22, 2017

And in Gallery II: UTC Department of Art 2016-2017 Lillian B. Feinstein Scholarship Recipients: Mirel Crumb and Emaleigh Grantz

The Gallery and all events are open to the public; admission is free.

Gallery Hours: 9:30am – 7:30 pm Monday – Friday; 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Weekends

Conrad Bakker makes carved and painted sculptures of everyday objects and positions them in a wide variety of contexts to reveal and critically comment upon the political economies and relational networks between persons and things. This exhibition features two ongoing bodies of work, Untitled Project: Robert Smithson Library & Book Club and Untitled Project: The Crystal Land both based on the personal library and geologic interests of the late, conceptual artist and land art pioneer, Robert Smithson.