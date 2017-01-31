UTC Diane Marek Series Visiting Artist Conrad Bakker

The Cress Gallery of Art
University of Tennessee Chattanooga
presents
Conrad Bakker
Spring 2017 UTC Diane Marek Series Visiting Artist
February 6 February 9, 2017
Artist's Lecture Tuesday February 7, 5:30pm 201 Derthick Hall, 624 Vine Street
followed by an Opening Reception in the lobby of the Fine Arts Center, 752 Vine Street
Bakker appears in association with his exhibition featuring two ongoing bodies of work:
Untitled Project: Robert Smithson Library and Book Club and
Untitled Project: The Crystal Land
Exhibition dates February 7 - March 22, 2017
And in Gallery II: UTC Department of Art 2016-2017 Lillian B. Feinstein Scholarship Recipients: Mirel Crumb and Emaleigh Grantz
The Gallery and all events are open to the public; admission is free.
Gallery Hours: 9:30am – 7:30 pm Monday – Friday; 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Weekends
Conrad Bakker makes carved and painted sculptures of everyday objects and positions them in a wide variety of contexts to reveal and critically comment upon the political economies and relational networks between persons and things. This exhibition features two ongoing bodies of work, Untitled Project: Robert Smithson Library & Book Club and Untitled Project: The Crystal Land both based on the personal library and geologic interests of the late, conceptual artist and land art pioneer, Robert Smithson.
Info
UTC Fine Arts Center 725 Vine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map