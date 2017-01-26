UTC GRE Strategy Workshop

UTC Continuing Education is offering a FREE Information and Strategy Workshop for individuals interested in taking the GRE. The workshop is designed to address basic GRE Test information, provide resources for independent/self-study, as well as information about the 24 hour Test Prep Course offered by Continuing Education. There is No Fee*/No Obligation to attend this workshop. We do ask for RSVPs in advance - please RSVP by using the Even Link below.

*Other programs offered by UTC Continuing Education may be offered as fee-for-service.