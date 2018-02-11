UTC Symphony Concerto Concert

Roland Hayes Concert Hall 615 McCallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The UTC Symphony Orchestra will present a Concerto Concert in the Roland Hayes Concert Hall in the UTC Fine Arts Building.  This 60-member college/community orchestra includes university music majors and non-majors from UTC and Chattanooga State, UTC music faculty members, area music educators, and other talented amateur and professional musicians from the region. 

The concert is free and opens with the overture to The Magic Flute, Mozart’s much-loved opera.  Mikaela Parker will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in C Major, RV444 for Piccolo, followed by Diego de Córdova performing Carl Maria von Weber’s Concertino for Clarinet.  The concert will conclude with Xinwen Zhang’s performance of the fiery first movement of Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 25.  The orchestra is conducted by Sandy Morris.     

Info
Roland Hayes Concert Hall 615 McCallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
