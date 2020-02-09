Under the direction of Sandy Morris, the UTC Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Concerto Concert at 3 p.m. on February 9. This free concert will include the Slavonic Dances No.5 and No.7, Op. 46, by Antonin Dvořák and Finlandia by Jean Sibelius. Mackenzie Wall, flutist, and Hannah Holtzclaw, soprano, are two winners of the campus concerto competition and will perform “Il Pensieroso ed il Moderato (Sweet Bird)” from L’Allegro by G.F. Handel.
UTC Symphony Orchestra Annual Concerto Concert
Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
