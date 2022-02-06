UTC Symphony Orchestra Concerto Concert

The UTC Symphony Orchestra will present winners of the campus concerto competition. Piano Concerto in A Minor by Edvard Grieg, performed by Helena Rosa; Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor by Frederic Chopin, performed by Charles Geter IV; “Trees on the Mountain” from Susannah by Carlisle Floyd, performed by Hannah Holtzclaw; Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Major by Franz Joseph Haydn, performed by Alisa Pickett; and Concertino for Trombone and Orchestra, Op. 4 by Ferdinand David, performed by Luke Podolsky. Free and open to the public.