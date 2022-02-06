The UTC Symphony Orchestra will present winners of the campus concerto competition. Piano Concerto in A Minor by Edvard Grieg, performed by Helena Rosa; Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor by Frederic Chopin, performed by Charles Geter IV; “Trees on the Mountain” from Susannah by Carlisle Floyd, performed by Hannah Holtzclaw; Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Major by Franz Joseph Haydn, performed by Alisa Pickett; and Concertino for Trombone and Orchestra, Op. 4 by Ferdinand David, performed by Luke Podolsky. Free and open to the public.
UTC Symphony Orchestra Concerto Concert
to
Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
EPB Community Spotlight
Wednesday
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Night
Thursday
-
Education & Learning Food & Drink Home & GardenFood Preservation: Freezing Basics (Online Class)
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Beading Class
-
Friday
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessIntroduction to Intuition
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFoothills Band and Slim Pickins
-
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsIgnite Your Life Purpose in Midlife (Online Class)
-
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Home & GardenLotion Bars 101 Workshop
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Comedy Kids & FamilyWarm Stories and Hot Cider
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Education & Learning Kids & FamilyString Theory Season XIII: Annual Family Concert
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal Pinsion and Friends
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Home & GardenIntroduction to Punch Needle
-
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk