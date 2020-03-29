Under the direction of Sandy Morris, the UTC Symphony Orchestra will present its free Spring Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. Selections include Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.” The concert will open with Thus Do You Fare, My Jesus, attributed to J.S. Bach and orchestrated by Alfred Reed.
UTC Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert
Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
