The UTC Symphony Orchestra, directed by Sandy Morris, will perform Hungarian March from The Damnation of Faust by Hector Berlioz. The concert also will include concertos performed by winners of the campus concerto competition including a Mozart two-piano concerto, a Cimarosa, a two-flute concerto, the Vaughan Williams Tuba Concerto, and an aria from Handel’s Julius Caesar. The Chattanooga School for Arts & Sciences High School Symphonic Strings, directed by Gary Wilkes, will open the concert with works by Michael Daugherty and Benjamin Britten.
UTC Symphony Orchestra
Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
