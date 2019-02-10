UTC Symphony Orchestra

Google Calendar - UTC Symphony Orchestra - 2019-02-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UTC Symphony Orchestra - 2019-02-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UTC Symphony Orchestra - 2019-02-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - UTC Symphony Orchestra - 2019-02-10 15:00:00

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

The UTC Symphony Orchestra, directed by Sandy Morris, will perform Hungarian March from The Damnation of Faust by Hector Berlioz. The concert also will include concertos performed by winners of the campus concerto competition including a Mozart two-piano concerto, a Cimarosa, a two-flute concerto, the Vaughan Williams Tuba Concerto, and an aria from Handel’s Julius Caesar. The Chattanooga School for Arts & Sciences High School Symphonic Strings, directed by Gary Wilkes, will open the concert with works by Michael Daugherty and Benjamin Britten.  

Info
Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - UTC Symphony Orchestra - 2019-02-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UTC Symphony Orchestra - 2019-02-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UTC Symphony Orchestra - 2019-02-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - UTC Symphony Orchestra - 2019-02-10 15:00:00
DI 16.05

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 6, 2019

Thursday

February 7, 2019

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours