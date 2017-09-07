UTC Takes the Bluff: Bands on the Bluff feat. Moose Truck and Erik Tyler

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Get back to college spirit as we welcome opening act Erik Tyler who will be joined by Moose Truck as the headliner. Come to enjoy this mash up of music and fun (including $2 moose rides, BYOM). All guests will enjoy a night of dancing music and fun (and a cash bar) as well as a chance to see Thrill After Thrill: Thirty Years of Wayne White all for the special throwback price of just $5 (free to members and children 17 and under with a paying adult).

This performance generously sponsored by Coca Cola UNITED and presented in partnership with SoundCorps.

Throwback Thursday is generously sponsored by Easy Auto with additional support from Publix Super Markets Charities.

