UTC Wind Ensemble

Google Calendar - UTC Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UTC Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UTC Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - UTC Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-25 19:30:00

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

The UTC Wind Ensemble will be presenting a performance of representative works from the wind band repertoire on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. The program includes works by Giovanni Gabrieli, Jennifer Higdon, Gustav Holst, Morten Lauridsen, and John Philip Sousa

Info

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - UTC Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UTC Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UTC Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - UTC Wind Ensemble - 2020-02-25 19:30:00
DI 17.05

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Friday

January 31, 2020

Saturday

February 1, 2020

Sunday

February 2, 2020

Monday

February 3, 2020

Tuesday

February 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours