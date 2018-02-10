ValenPAWS!

Cupid, draw back your bow! Love is in the air at McKamey!

One-Day Adoption Specials:$14 Cats $24 Dogs (Excludes Ambassadors (purebreds) + Puppies) All adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip!

NEW This Year! Send a "Paws-Gram"!You don't have to adopt to enjoy! Do you know someone who would LOVE a 15-minute visit from a puppy or kitten this Valentine's Day? Send them a Paws-Gram! Paws-Gram includes a 15-minute visit from a your choice of a puppy, kitten, or dog, 1 long-stem rose, and special customized card all delivered to the hands of your Valentine.

Available between February 10-15th during McKamey's open hours. Delivery must be within 10 miles of McKamey and place of visit must allow pets. Email mckameymarketing@gmail.com to reserve a Puppy or Kitten Gram. Cost is $55/visit (all proceeds benefit McKamey). Time slots are first come first serve!