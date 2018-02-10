ValenPAWS!

Google Calendar - ValenPAWS! - 2018-02-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ValenPAWS! - 2018-02-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ValenPAWS! - 2018-02-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - ValenPAWS! - 2018-02-10 10:00:00

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Cupid, draw back your bow! Love is in the air at McKamey!

One-Day Adoption Specials:$14 Cats $24 Dogs (Excludes Ambassadors (purebreds) + Puppies) All adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip!

NEW This Year! Send a "Paws-Gram"!You don't have to adopt to enjoy! Do you know someone who would LOVE a 15-minute visit from a puppy or kitten this Valentine's Day? Send them a Paws-Gram! Paws-Gram includes a 15-minute visit from a your choice of a puppy, kitten, or dog, 1 long-stem rose, and special customized card all delivered to the hands of your Valentine.

Available between February 10-15th during McKamey's open hours. Delivery must be within 10 miles of McKamey and place of visit must allow pets. Email mckameymarketing@gmail.com to reserve a Puppy or Kitten Gram. Cost is $55/visit (all proceeds benefit McKamey). Time slots are first come first serve!

Info
McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415 View Map
This & That
Google Calendar - ValenPAWS! - 2018-02-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ValenPAWS! - 2018-02-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ValenPAWS! - 2018-02-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - ValenPAWS! - 2018-02-10 10:00:00
Digital Issue 15.02

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours