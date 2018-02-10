Valentine Contra Dance!

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) presents a Valentine's Contra Dance! on Saturday, February 10th from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m. with calling by Chrissy Davis-Camp and music by Girl Time and the Do Right Daddies.

CTDS dances take place at Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall Gym (4315 Brainerd Road), in Chattanooga. Admission is $8; $5 for students & seniors.

Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, casual clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: Boots or shoes with hard heels are not allowed on the dance floor.

There is always a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 p.m. -- so plan to arrive early!