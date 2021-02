Valentine's Cha Cha Date Night

Bring a date to our socially-distanced, masked date night at the lovely Chattanooga Dance Theatre studios! With maximum 7 couples, you and your partner will learn a basic Cha Cha dance together for a romantic and unique evening! Tickets are $25 per couple!

Tickets available via this link:https://dancestudio-pro.com/apps/event_detail.php?eid=43930

Call 423-760-8808 with questions!