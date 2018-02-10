Valentine's Cork Succulent Wreath

Signal Mtn. Nursery 1100 Hubbard Rd., Town of Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

We found a use for all those leftover wine corks! Join us for a fun workshop making a Valentine succulent wreath.

$19.99 covers all your materials. Call for reservations. 423.886.3174

Signal Mtn. Nursery 1100 Hubbard Rd., Town of Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377
