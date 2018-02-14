Valentine's Day Couple's Massage Workshop

5:30pm Wine & Chocolate Reception

6pm-6:30pm Couple's Massage Workshop

Looking for a way to really impress your loved one this year with the most thoughtful way to celebrate Valentine's Day?

Learn how to pamper your significant other with a massage by joining Studio 59's Couple Massage Class this Valentine's Day! Our Licensed Massage Therapist, Meagan Stone, will be teaching participants on how to perform a therapeutic massage that can ease stress and tension while drawing the two of you together and deepening your connection through touch. We will have you out just in time for you to be able to have a romantic dinner after. There is a $60 Reservation fee for each couple. Fee can be applied toward body care or for a future massage schedule or purchased during event. Limited spaces available. Call now to make your reservations 423.894.1175

Can't attend the class? Purchase a gift card for a massage for your significant other! Take advantage of our Valentine's Day offer:

Show Your Love In a Big Way This Valentine's Day

$25 gift of additional services when you buy $100 or more in gift cards. Purchase online here https://studio-59.millenniumegift.com $25 gift of additional services can be redeemed 2/15/18-3/31/18 for services only. Must present at time of checkout.