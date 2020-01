Bring a date or come stag, wear your favorite 80's dance party clothes, or come as you are! Finish off Valentines night....on the dance floor!

Music powered by Mystery Box and DJ Kyng are gonna rip the night up with some nasty tracks.

Prize give-a-way for the best 80's hair contest for the women and best Miami vice contest for the men!

More details to come! This event is free to ages 21+. Pay parking available onsite.