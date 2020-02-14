Valentine's Day Makeup: Date Night Glamour

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Hot Date? Taking yourself out or meeting up with friends?

No matter what your Valentine’s plans are, you don't want to miss this hands on makeup class. You will learn how to prep your skin, how to get your perfect foundation match, and how to create that perfect date night look. You'll walk away ready for your night on the town and with lots of tips and tricks for next time.

All supplies are included. BYOB.

About the teacher:

Shaina Ramsey is a local Aveda-trained hair and makeup artist. She has been published in local sources such as CityScope Magazine, The Scout Guide, and Chatter Magazine, along with Equally Wed, Aveda, & more. She founded the nonprofit, Cuts for Change, which provides free hair services and hygiene products to the under-served community. She is a Chattanooga native and can be found chasing her two sons, Luke & Ezra, around town.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
