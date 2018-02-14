Gabe Jones & Ashley Broockman

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Puckett’s Gro. and Restaurant in downtown Chattanooga is hosting a festive night out in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Gabe Jones and Ashley Broockman will perform acoustic renditions of both well-known and original songs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. A special Valentine’s Day-themed menu will be available. Reservations are recommended.

423-708-8505
