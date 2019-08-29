Acclaimed genre-bending singer-songwriter, Valerie June, is bringing her rapturous, extraordinary live show to Chattanooga on August 29th at The Bessie Smith Cultural Center. One of the most admired artists to breakthrough in the last decade, June’s music blends southern sounds, African rhythms and ambient atmospherics into something altogether futuristic and new.
Valerie June
Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
