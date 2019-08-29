Valerie June

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Acclaimed genre-bending singer-songwriter, Valerie June, is bringing her rapturous, extraordinary live show to Chattanooga on August 29th at The Bessie Smith Cultural Center. One of the most admired artists to breakthrough in the last decade, June’s music blends southern sounds, African rhythms and ambient atmospherics into something altogether futuristic and new.

