Tribute to Veterans Festival

Coops Creek Commons 287 Pine Street, City of Dunlap, Tennessee 37327

Freedom Sings USA is paying tribute to our Vietnam and War on Global Terror Veterans to kick off Valley Fest in Dunlap, TN, in the beautiful

Sequatchie Valley Friday May 6. The festival starts at 1:00 PM with a Kid's Zone, crafts, food trucks, car show, veterans booths with information on

outdoor recreation and services offered. The concert kicks off at 3:00 PM CST with opening ceremonies provided by the Patriot Guard,

VFW Post 5752, Rolling Thunder with Missing Man ceremonies and then a concert you will want to attend. The legendary Charlie Daniels

Band is getting back together to honor our veterans. The renowned Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville is sending their Allstar Band with

Jackson Capps, a current star on Nashville's lower Broadway, and highlighting our veterans with headliner former pararescue and singer/songwriter

Donovan Chapman. This is a day you will not want to miss!!

Info

Coops Creek Commons 287 Pine Street, City of Dunlap, Tennessee 37327
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
423-504-9954
