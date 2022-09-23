Valley Vibes 2022
Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival 2022 Returns With Largest, Most Diverse Lineup To Date
The Vibes are back bigger and better than ever! Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival is returning for its fourth incarnation from September 23-25, 2022 at the breathtaking property at Cherokee Farms in Lafayette, Georgia.
This year's festival will feature dozens of live performances on three stages, with acts from across town and across the country. Prepare yourself for three days of camping, live music, a local art market with handcrafted goods, professional wrestling, standup comedy, drum and light shows, and so much more!
For more details, visit valleyvibesmusicfestival.com
Featuring Performances By:
Them Dirty Roses
Cannibal Kids
Jive Talk
The Bohannons
Swayyvo
Behold The Brave
The Afternooners
SevenStones
The Pinkerton Raid
Good Grief
Meadows
The Guild
Fault Lines
Clockwise
Hourglass
Eleusis
To This Day
My Captain, My King
FieldHockey
The Cosmic Twelve
Late Night Rage
Toadsmoke
The Slow Attack
Josh Green Drums
Roy Sullivan
Speakeasy
Subkonscious
Misty Eyed
Eakdafreak
Daizy Skies
Falling Colossus
Rodmane
Logan Walker
& many more!
Valley Vibes is brought to you by:
Snapdragon Hemp
Soup Sandwich
Alive Music Collective
Good Guys Moving & Delivery
🎟️ Early Bird Passes available now: https://bit.ly/3yjk3RJ
🙋 Vendor Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3K3NoSQ
🚀 Learn more: https://bit.ly/3vVXVex