× Expand Valley Vibes 2022 Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival 2022 Returns With Largest, Most Diverse Lineup To Date

The Vibes are back bigger and better than ever! Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival is returning for its fourth incarnation from September 23-25, 2022 at the breathtaking property at Cherokee Farms in Lafayette, Georgia.

This year's festival will feature dozens of live performances on three stages, with acts from across town and across the country. Prepare yourself for three days of camping, live music, a local art market with handcrafted goods, professional wrestling, standup comedy, drum and light shows, and so much more!

For more details, visit valleyvibesmusicfestival.com

Featuring Performances By:

Them Dirty Roses

Cannibal Kids

Jive Talk

The Bohannons

Swayyvo

Behold The Brave

The Afternooners

SevenStones

The Pinkerton Raid

Good Grief

Meadows

The Guild

Fault Lines

Clockwise

Hourglass

Eleusis

To This Day

My Captain, My King

FieldHockey

The Cosmic Twelve

Late Night Rage

Toadsmoke

The Slow Attack

Josh Green Drums

Roy Sullivan

Speakeasy

Subkonscious

Misty Eyed

Eakdafreak

Daizy Skies

Falling Colossus

Rodmane

Logan Walker

& many more!

Valley Vibes is brought to you by:

Snapdragon Hemp

Soup Sandwich

Alive Music Collective

Good Guys Moving & Delivery

🎟️ Early Bird Passes available now: https://bit.ly/3yjk3RJ

🙋 Vendor Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3K3NoSQ

🚀 Learn more: https://bit.ly/3vVXVex