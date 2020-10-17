Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival

to Google Calendar - Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival - 2020-10-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival - 2020-10-17 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival - 2020-10-17 16:00:00 iCalendar - Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival - 2020-10-17 16:00:00

Cherokee Farms 2035 Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, Georgia 30728

The top bands in the Tennessee Valley unite for the penultimate local music festival at Cherokee Farms. Enjoy two nights of music, art, dancing, pro wrestling, and camping! Featuring lively tunes from:

Strung Like A Horse

Behold the Brave

Milele Roots

The Afternooners

River Funk

Hour Late

Oweda

Stoned Cold Fox

SevenStones

The Pearloids

Good Grief

Sleazy Sleazy

Taverns

Fault Lines

Clockwise

KOZA

Keeping Composure

Two Dead Men

After Apollo

Shaky's Bad Knee

Ten-Year Flood

BlackHeart

Suitor

Zech Dallas

Silver Tongued Devilz

Pluto's Advantage

FieldHockey

Archon

RE:SEND

Food trucks and alcohol vendors will be serving up local favorites each day.

Must be 18 or older to attend.

Tickets on sale now at ValleyVibes2020.com

Info

Cherokee Farms 2035 Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, Georgia 30728 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival - 2020-10-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival - 2020-10-17 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival - 2020-10-17 16:00:00 iCalendar - Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival - 2020-10-17 16:00:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 14, 2020

Wednesday

April 15, 2020

Thursday

April 16, 2020

Friday

April 17, 2020

Saturday

April 18, 2020

Sunday

April 19, 2020

Monday

April 20, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse