Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival

× Expand Valley Vibes 2020 The hottest music festival in the Tennessee Valley!

The top bands in the Tennessee Valley unite for the penultimate local music festival at Cherokee Farms. Enjoy two nights of music, art, dancing, pro wrestling, and camping! Featuring lively tunes from:

Strung Like A Horse

Behold the Brave

Milele Roots

The Afternooners

River Funk

Hour Late

Oweda

Stoned Cold Fox

SevenStones

The Pearloids

Good Grief

Sleazy Sleazy

Taverns

Fault Lines

Clockwise

KOZA

Keeping Composure

Two Dead Men

After Apollo

Shaky's Bad Knee

Ten-Year Flood

BlackHeart

Suitor

Zech Dallas

Silver Tongued Devilz

Pluto's Advantage

FieldHockey

Archon

RE:SEND

Food trucks and alcohol vendors will be serving up local favorites each day.

Must be 18 or older to attend.

Tickets on sale now at ValleyVibes2020.com